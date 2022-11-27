Seeyond Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

