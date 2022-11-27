Seeyond Purchases 18,083 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Seeyond increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.