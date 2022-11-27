Seeyond Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana Price Performance

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $540.95 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

