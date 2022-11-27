Seeyond Sells 1,694 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,767,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,006,000 after buying an additional 182,161 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

PANW opened at $172.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.20, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,206. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

