Seeyond Sells 1,720 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.