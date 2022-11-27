Seeyond Sells 281 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $50,867,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bunge Stock Performance

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

