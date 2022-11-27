Seeyond Sells 53,040 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,040 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 611,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

TELUS stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

