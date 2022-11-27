Seeyond Sells 617 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

WTRG opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

