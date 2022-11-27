Seeyond Sells 986 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Seeyond cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $338.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

