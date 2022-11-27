Seeyond Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.97 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

