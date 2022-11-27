Seeyond Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after buying an additional 398,155 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $21,836,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,316,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,613,000 after buying an additional 204,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

