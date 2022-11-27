Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 16,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Sembcorp Marine Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Sembcorp Marine
Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sembcorp Marine (SMBMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.