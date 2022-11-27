ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $537.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $537.26.
NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company.
In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NOW opened at $407.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 411.32, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $679.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.80.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
