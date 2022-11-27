StockNews.com Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Sell

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

