Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 8,197 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

