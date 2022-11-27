Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $540.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Humana

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.00.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

