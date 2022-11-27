Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

