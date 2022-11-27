Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

TGT stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

