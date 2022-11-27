Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 3,751 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $148.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.