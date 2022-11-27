Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

STRT opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 638,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

