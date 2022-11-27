Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Strattec Security Stock Performance
STRT opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $44.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strattec Security (STRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.