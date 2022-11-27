Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 24.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $145.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.34. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.