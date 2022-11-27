TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 25,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 58,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 142.03% and a negative return on equity of 208.28%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-tobacco based smokable products in Canada and the United States. It offers nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

