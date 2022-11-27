Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Head-To-Head Analysis

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10% Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 178.53%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 166.51%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Blend Labs.

44.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.31 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -16.73 Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.32 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.42

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

