The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $94,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $214,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

