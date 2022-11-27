The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $17.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco



Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

