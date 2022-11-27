The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.19.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,204,907 shares of company stock worth $105,735,814 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $388.86 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.06. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

