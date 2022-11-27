The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,981 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PNC opened at $167.65 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.