The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.07.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 111,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 744,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

