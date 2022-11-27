The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.07.
DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
NYSE:DIS opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walt Disney (DIS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.