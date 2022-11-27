Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading 2.8% Higher

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,398 ($16.53) and last traded at GBX 1,374 ($16.25). 157,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 683,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($15.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.28) target price on shares of Thungela Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,448.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,411.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Company Profile

In related news, insider Gideon Frederick sold 26,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.46), for a total value of £99,961.55 ($118,199.78).

(Get Rating)

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.