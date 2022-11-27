Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading Down 6.3%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Till Capital Stock Down 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

