Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.40 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.