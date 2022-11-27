Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Shares Up 0.6%

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPZEF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

