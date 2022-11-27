Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIPGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.29 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

