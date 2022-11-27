Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TFC opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.