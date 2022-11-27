U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of American Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 110,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,954 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $154.15 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

