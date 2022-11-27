U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mplx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mplx by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.