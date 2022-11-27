U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

