U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

