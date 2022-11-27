U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $228.93 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average is $232.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

