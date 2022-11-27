U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $503,455.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,300 shares of company stock valued at $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

