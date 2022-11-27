U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 166.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.13. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

