U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 176.0% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 24,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 15,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

