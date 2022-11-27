U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

EMN stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

