U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.

