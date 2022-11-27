U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,870 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

