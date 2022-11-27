U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after buying an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

