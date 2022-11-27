Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

Shares of ULTA opened at $448.35 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

