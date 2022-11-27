USS Investment Management Ltd Has $5.60 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.47 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

