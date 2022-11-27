USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 205.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

