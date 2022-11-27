USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXR opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.